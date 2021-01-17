GoldandBlack - Purdue pulls away from Penn State after halftime to win third straight

PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics

Shaking off a woeful shooting start, Purdue used a 10-0 scoring run to open the second half en route to beating Penn State in Mackey Arena 80-72 Sunday afternoon.

A one-point game at half quickly turned to a lead that peaked at 17 for the Boilermakers in their first home game since Christmas Day. It was Purdue's third consecutive win.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 15 points, Eric Hunter 14 and Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams 13 and Mason Gillis 11 for Purdue.

There were eight lead changes in the first half after Purdue missed its first 14 threes and played without Trevion Williams for all but six minutes due to foul problems, but Mason Gillis' prayer of a three at the halftime buzzer gave the Boilermakers a 33-32 halftime lead.

More to come ...