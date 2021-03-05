GoldandBlack - Game 26 Preview: #23 Purdue vs. Indiana

#23 PURDUE (17-8, 12-6 B1G) vs. INDIANA (12-13, 7-11 B1G)

PURDUE VS INDIANA What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Saturday March 6 2 p.m. ET ESPN/ESPN2 Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

In the regular-season finale, Purdue looks to complete a two-game season sweep of the Hoosiers and run its winning streak in the series to nine games. Purdue won 81-69 at Indiana back on Jan. 14. The Boilermakers have won their last four contests and the Hoosiers have lost their last four, possibly costing the Hoosiers their chances for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: 23 Coaches: 23 22 14 71% -8 Indiana AP: — Coaches: — 60 39 29% +8

ABOUT PURDUE

With a win, Purdue would clinch the No. 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament and a double-bye. Should the Boilermakers lose and should Ohio State win over Illinois, the Boilermakers would surrender the 4 seed to the Buckeyes because their win percentage would be a hair lower due to the postponed Nebraska game never being played. ... With no seniors on the team — and no fans in the stands — Purdue won't have a senior day, but will produce video montages for senior managers, trainers, etc. ... The Boilermakers were 11-of-17 from three-point range against Indiana in the first meeting, far and away their best shooting game of the season.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 16.4 PPG • 8.5 RPG • 2.1 APG • 53.6% FG Since erupting for 28 points vs. Michigan State, Purdue's big man has been relatively quiet by his prior standards, averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds the past three games. The good news Purdue has achieved season-best offensive balance, but while foul trouble has played into Williams' numbers, Purdue would surely like him to find his scoring rhythm again in the near term. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 4.9 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 30.3% 3-PT • 83.3% FT If Race Thompson is out for Indiana, IU will play smaller with more perimeter-oriented Jerome Hunter on the floor more, matched up with Gillis. That would represent a bit of a difference from Game 1 and put Gillis away from the basket more to defend. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 8.7 PPG • 27.8% 3-PT • 2.6 APG • 82.9% FT • 19 STL Hunter's played some of his best basketball of the season as the Big Ten schedule has wound down, and he always seems to play well against IU and Rob Phinisee, his friend. Hunter has made a case for himself for a spot on the Big Ten's All-Defense team. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 2.7 RPG • 2.1 APG • 33.3% 3-PT • 86.7% FT Stefanovic didn't score much vs. Wisconsin — he was 0-for-1 from three — but his eight assists were a glowing example of his value to Purdue's overall offensive operation even when he's not making threes. He's an excellent complement to the Boilermakers' other offensive assets. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 9.9 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 2.1 AST • 14 STL During Purdue's four-game winning streak, Ivey has averaged 14.5 points on 45-percent shooting and he's looked better shooting threes. He's a budding star with a chance to close the regular season strong in what should be Purdue's final game in Mackey Arena this season.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 6.8 PPG • 4.4 RPG • 52.4% FG • 21 BLK Edey was dominant against Wisconsin, totaling 21 points and carrying Purdue in the second half. Last time Purdue and Indiana met, he scored 13 points on just four field-goal attempts. Now, IU's frontcourt may be badly short-handed. Things seem to set up well for him. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 8.4 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 37.9% 3-PT • 91.7% FT • 14 STL In his second game coming off the bench, Newman didn't make any shots from the field, but he did give Purdue some energy in the first half by driving and assisting on the Boilermakers' first three-pointer, then taking a charge on Micah Potter. He seemed to play well, without really scoring. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 3.3 PPG • 40.7% 3-PT Thompson was critical against Wisconsin, doing a fine job defensively when needed on D'Mitrik Trice, knocking down a first-half three and making two big free throws at the end. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 3.3 PPG • 3.8 RPG Wheeler's played some of the best basketball of his Purdue career during this winning streak, and his value has gone way beyond the fact he's 5-of-6 from three-point range the past three games. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) Again, Painter wants to get Morton on the floor more, but it's been difficult to find him minutes, more so now than ever. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (AP)

ABOUT INDIANA

Indiana's played its way out of the Tournament lately, and the Hoosiers are now decimated by injury and facing public questions about Coach Archie Miller's job security. ... The Hoosiers are likely to be without guard Armaan Franklin due to a foot injury and may be without forward Race Thompson, as well, after he aggravated his broken nose against Michigan State. Both players are starters and among the Hoosiers' best players. ... Despite Indiana's struggles on the floor and sub-.500 record, the computers still like IU, KenPom's rankings bringing the Hoosiers in at 39th nationally. The only team with a losing record that's ranked higher: Penn State. Indiana is ranked 49th nationally in offensive efficiency and 43rd in defensive efficiency ... As always seems to be the case with Indiana, keeping the Hoosiers off the foul line is key. Their free-throw rate of 42.3 percent is sixth nationally, per KenPom. ... Big Ten opponents are averaging 73.2 points vs. Indiana, ranking 11th in the conference. ... IU makes the second-fewest threes (6.1) in the Big Ten, ahead of only Michigan State and one spot behind Purdue.

BEST GUESS STARTERS (BIG TEN STATS)

F — 23 TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS (6-9, 245, Sophomore) 18.8 PPG • 9.4 RPG • 50.8% FG The All-Big Ten big man may not always have the help around him that he needs, but he's an elite interior scorer and finisher who Purdue will concentrate all its efforts toward slowing down and keeping off the foul line. The first game, Purdue seemed to do a decent job on him and he still got 25; it would have been 30-something had he not missed seven of his 14 foul shots. Making him work on defense against Williams and Edey would be a good start, though the Boilermakers were able to finagle matchups in Game 1 that put him on guards, with great success. F — 21 JEROME HUNTER (6-7, 215, Junior) 6.7 PPG • 3.2 RPG • 35.4% 3-PT With Race Thompson limited, at best, Hunter figures to get the nod here. IU doesn't have many options. Hunter is a good three-point shooter, so would give Indiana a better chance to spread Purdue out than Thompson would, but Thompson would be missed badly should he not be on the floor. G — 1 AL DURHAM (6-4, 185, Senior) 11.7 PPG • 2.6 RPG • 2.5 AST • 41.2% 3-PT The streaky senior is part of an Indiana backcourt that's been a letdown and held the Hoosiers back offensively. Durham is a 40-plus-percent three-point shooter and has made some really important shots for IU at times this season. G— 10 ROB PHINISEE (6-1, 187, Junior) 7.0 PPG • 2.8 AST The Lafayette native has struggled this year, shooting just 35 percent from the floor. He's always a threat to get to the basket, though, so Purdue will want Hunter to do a good job defensively, as he normally does. G — 32 TREY GALLOWAY (6-4, 210, Freshman) 3.3 PPG • 1.8 RPG • 1.6 AST The freshman has done some positive things for Indiana this season, but he's the sort of player whose value might show up more if Indiana had more than one high-end player on its roster.

ROTATION

G — 3 ANTHONY LEAL (6-5, 210, Freshman) 34.8% 3-PT Leal didn't play a whole lot against Purdue the first time around even as opportunities were relatively abundant for him at that stage of the season. He's a dangerous three-point shooter who Purdue won't want to lose track of. G — 4 KHRISTIAN LANDER (6-2, 185, Freshman) The former blue-chip recruit should be a high school senior right now. He's endured a rough freshman season, struggling at both ends of the floor. F — 22 JORDAN GERONIMO (6-6, 220, Freshman) If Thompson's out, Geronimo is next man up in the post behind Jackson-Davis. Far from ideal for IU, but Thompson is a key piece and the Hoosiers have been without true center Joey Brunk all season. F — 25 RACE THOMPSON (6-8, 228, Junior) (Q) 9.2 PPG • 6.2 RPG • 20 STL • 20 BLK The productive 4 man broke his nose a few games ago, then injured it again vs. Michigan State. He'd been playing with a mask, but according to Archie Miller, he just underwent another procedure and his status for the Purdue game is unknown. His absence would leave Indiana's frontcourt is real peril. G — 2 ARMAAN FRANKLIN (6-4, 195, Sophomore) (O) 11.5 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 44.4% 3-PT After being limited in the first game with Purdue, Franklin — one of the most improved players in the Big Ten and probably IU's second-best player this season — is expected to miss the second meeting due to a foot injury.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE BOTTLE UP TJD TURNOVERS MAKE TJD WORK Purdue's going to want to crowd Jackson-Davis, force him away from his right hand, keep a body between him and the offensive glass and make everyone else beat it with jumpers. Even with Franklin, Indiana's offense is limited and sometimes one-dimensional. Same as every game, Purdue simply must keep its opponents out of transition to help its defense, and must maximize its offensive opportunities. Indiana isn't the most dangerous offensive team going, so keeping its easy stuff to a bare minimum is key. If Thompson's out, IU will be in a real bind. Getting the ball inside every time to Williams or Edey could contribute to slowing Jackson-Davis on offense, but also wear him down (or get him in foul trouble). It makes so much sense to attack Indiana's best asset from the jump.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 72, INDIANA 61