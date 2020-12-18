GoldandBlack - Game 8 Preview: Purdue vs. Notre Dame

PURDUE (5-2) VS. NOTRE DAME (2-3)

PURDUE VS. NOTRE DAME What When Time TV Radio Crossroads Classic Saturday Dec. 18 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue's non-conference finale takes place in Indianapolis, in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... This is the second-to-last Crossroads event covered under the existing agreement, likely the last. ... Notre Dame has won three of four against Purdue in this event.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: — Coaches: — N/A 31 70% -7 Notre Dame AP: — Coaches: — N/A 76 30% +7

ABOUT PURDUE

The Boilermakers are looking to finish non-conference play with a 5-2 record against non-league competition, their two losses already having come to ACC teams, Clemson and Miami. ... Purdue opened Big Ten play Wednesday night with a solid 67-60 win over 20th-ranked Ohio State. ... Purdue is 2-7 at the Crossroads Classic, which hasn't stopped Matt Painter from being the event's biggest advocate. ... The Boilermakers are now averaging a ghastly 15.4 turnovers per game, their most acute concern as a team right now. ...Purdue's now 31st and 33rd nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, respectively, according to KenPom.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 11.6 PPG • 4.4 RPG • 69.8% FG • 75% FT • 1.0 BLK Edey struggled some against Ohio State, and that's probably going to be life as a freshman for him, but Williams played really well. Even when he's not playing particularly well, Edey's presence is of such impact for the Boilermakers. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 5.1 PPG • 2.3 RPG • 53.6% FG • 35.7% 3-PT (5-14) Gillis is shaping up to be a nice complementary player for the Boilermakers, a high-effort opportunist who just seems like he has a good feel for the game, moving without the ball, making the right passes, etc. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 11.7 PPG • 3.3 APG • 2.6:1 A:TO • 48.8% 3-PT (21-43) Purdue's Steady Eddie, Stefanovic has been shooting at a very high level, opening up the Boilermakers' offense with his presence, finding ways to get to the foul line and taking care of the basketball for the most part. He'll have to make sure he's stuck to shooters on defense against Notre Dame, but he's been pretty good all across the board for Purdue this season. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 13.0 PPG • 2.2 APG (3 GAMES) Hunter's rounding back into form, at both ends of the floor. He has a real hop in his step that raises his team's offensive ceiling, but he's also a potentially transformative defender from what Purdue showed earlier this season without him. He looks like a very different player from last season, though all these guys have to keep their turnovers to a minimum. Hunter's priding himself on leadership and energy, and seems to be living up. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.3 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 2.0 APG • 44% 3-PT (11-25) After a couple of quiet games, Newman was the unsung hero of the Ohio State game for Purdue, making a few really timely shots, rebounding really well and bringing a defensive intensity that was part of a strong defensive showing for the Boilermakers. Good for him to respond to some adversity with a big performance.

ROTATION

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 13.7 PPG • 10.1 RPG • 3.0 APG • 48.2% FG Williams is playing at All-Big Ten form now after a slow start to the season. He has to continue to bring it, because he is a critically important player for this team in so many ways — scorers, rebounder and passer. He defended as well as he has against Ohio State, too. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 6.0 PPG • 2.1 APG • 35% 3-PT (7-20) Thompson's been a bit up and down this season, but was solid against Ohio State. Purdue's guards will be especially tested on defense against Notre Dame, especially Prentiss Hubb. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) 1.1 PPG • 2.3 APG With Purdue's whole roster now available, the burden on the freshman is alleviated. Purdue can bring him along slowly if it so desires. Matt Painter is bullish on Morton being a "fabulous" player for Purdue once he puts his bout with mono all the way behind him. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 5.4 PPG • 6.4 RPG Wheeler is playing well right now, coming off back-to-back games in which he made winning plays outside of scoring. Purdue will hope to see these solid contributions continue, especially on the glass, where he's been especially effective. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 8.0 PPG • 50% FG (2 GAMES) This is a big game for Ivey, who grew up around Notre Dame, and spent some of his very first months and years around Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Back from a foot injury, the talented freshman is set up to make a considerable impact for Purdue this season. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) Duowona has only begun practicing this week, so he's likely a long way from game shape, not that Purdue necessarily needs help at center.

Prentiss Hubb is Notre Dame's top scorer at nearly 20 points per game. (AP)

ABOUT NOTRE DAME

There aren't many teams — especially unranked ones — who've been tested more than Notre Dame, whose losses have come to Michigan State, a full-strength Ohio State team and Duke and one of their wins came at Kentucky, in which they blew the Wildcats out early, then withstood their second-half charge. ... The Fighting Irish are shooting almost 42 percent from three-point range as a team, with three of their four highest-volume shooters shooting 40 percent or better, a major concern for Purdue, which is — in part by design — allowing 45-plus percent of its scoring allowed to come from behind the three-point arc. ... Notre Dame forces, or has benefited from, very few turnovers and hasn't been a great offensive rebounding team, suggesting Purdue might be set up for success in the possessions game. Keep in mind who ND has played, though.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 14 NATE LASZEWSKI (6-10, 227, Junior) 14.6 PPG • 9.2 RPG • 60% FG • 56.3% 3-PT (9-16) The big man is a double-double-capable player who will step out and make threes. Purdue's 4 men will have to be attentive to him. He just scored 21 at Kentucky. F — 11 JUWAN DURHAM (6-11, 231, Senior) 6.8 PPG • 5.6 RPG G — 23 DANE GOODWIN (6-6, 200, Junior) 15.4 PPG • 52.6 FG% • 47.1% 3-PT (8-17) Goodwin lit Purdue up in these two teams' last Crossroads meeting. One of several shooters it's going to have to be hyper-aware of. G— 3 PRENTISS HUBB (6-3, 175, Junior) 19.4 PPG • 40.5% 3-PT (17-42) • 4.0 APG Notre Dame's star, Hubb is a "killer," per Jaden Ivey. Eric Hunter and Purdue's other guards would be wise to bring an Ohio State-level against him defensively. G — 5 CORMAC RYAN (6-5, 195, Junior) 10.2 PPG • 31.9% 3-PT (9-26)

ROTATION

G — 2 TREY WERTZ (6-5, 195, Junior) 9.0 PPG • 3.0 RPG G — 13 NIKOLA DJOGO (6-8, 230, Senior) 1.7 PPG • 2.0 RPG

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! CLOSE OUT ENERGY Copy and paste! This is the Boilermakers' most urgent concern and seemingly more a concentration thing than anything. It's just the passes to no one and such things that just seem so avoidable. The nature of Purdue's defense is to protect the paint, putting a premium on its effort and anticipation to recover to shooters. The Irish will test that approach perhaps more than anyone else has this season. Another constant: If Purdue can sustain its defensive effort from the Ohio State game, it'll be OK this season. It stifled the Buckeyes most of the game and generated offense from defense.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, NOTRE DAME 72