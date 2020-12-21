GoldandBlack - Game 9 Preview: Purdue at No. 4 Iowa

PURDUE (6-2, 1-0 B1G) at #4 IOWA (6-1)

PURDUE VS. IOWA What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Tuesday Dec. 22 9 p.m. ET BTN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Big Ten play resumes for Purdue, which is 1-0 in the league after beating Ohio State last week. Big Ten play opens for top-five Iowa, coming off a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls. The 6-1 Hawkeyes are fourth in this week's AP poll. The Boilermakers are 6-2 but riding a three-game winning streak. This will be the only regular season meeting between these two teams.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: ARV Coaches: ARV N/A 26 28% -8 Iowa AP: 4 Coaches: 5 N/A 5 72% +8

ABOUT PURDUE

Purdue's won three in a row, including its Big Ten opener vs. ranked Ohio State and its Crossroads Classic meeting with Notre Dame. ... Purdue's juniors have played especially well since the Boilermakers' loss at Miami. ... Purdue swept the two-game regular season series with Iowa last season, including a March win in Iowa City. ... The Boilermakers are 39th nationally in three-point shooting at 38.8 percent and are coming off a game in which they turned the ball over only six times vs. Notre Dame, with no turnovers committed by guards and only one Iive-ball giveaway. ... Purdue's looking to start 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2017-18.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 13.8 PPG • 9.8 RPG • 2.9 APG • 49.5% FG Williams is on a tear, averaging 20 points on 60-percent shooting the past three games, making all the right passes out of the post and really hustling on the offensive glass. Purdue will want him to make Luka Garza work on defense, hoping to slow him down on offense. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 6.0 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 59.4% FG • 43.8% 3-PT (7-16) The Big Ten Freshman of the Week has been a real difference-maker lately, with his energy and effort, offensive rebounding work, movement without the ball on offense and his ability to knock down threes. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 12.5 PPG • 3.1 APG • 2.8:1 A:TO • 52% 3-PT (26-50) The junior's been one of the best shooters in the country, 52 percent from three-point range on bulk volume. He's having an excellent season. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 14.3 PPG • 35% 3-PT (7-20) • 3.8 APG • 1.8 STL (4 GAMES) Hunter is a very different from last season and that showed vs. Notre Dame, when he gave Purdue some of the finest all-around guard play in recent memory, at both ends of the floor. If the junior plays that way often this season, Purdue might win a lot of games. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.1 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 2.3 APG • 43.3% 3-PT (13-30) Newman's still learning as he goes within Purdue's defensive structure, but he's still given the Boilermakers a real jolt at both ends of the floor this season.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 11.3 PPG • 4.3 RPG • 67.3% FG • 75% FT Edey's been a revelation for Purdue this season, but this game gives him his first taste of a big-time defensive matchup in both Garza's skill set and his energy. Watch the fouls. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 5.6 PPG • 1.9 APG • 36.4% 3-PT (8-22) Thompson's minutes have dipped with Hunter and Jaden Ivey back, as could have been predicted, but he's giving Purdue solid minutes off the bench. He broke a streak of three straight scoreless games with an important second-half three vs. Notre Dame. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) 1.0 PPG • 2.0 APG Same as Thompson, Morton's minutes have dipped with Purdue's backcourt now fully stocked again, but that didn't stop Matt Painter from having him on the floor late in the Notre Dame game as an extra ball-handler. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 5.0 PPG • 6.5 RPG Wheeler's rebounding at a pretty high level and just affecting games more lately than he had prior. It would be nice if he'd consistently make outside shots, but it's not the only thing that matters. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 6.7 PPG • 47.4% FG (3 GAMES) As Ivey gets back into the swing of things, you'll see his ability come out more and more. He can really, really score. He still must pick his spots wisely and continue to improve defensively, but he'll be a real asset for Purdue this season. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) Dowuona will take some time to work his way back into shape after missing the whole preseason due to respiratory issues.

Luka Garza is a front-runner for Player-of-the-Year nationally (AP)

ABOUT IOWA

Iowa's ranked No. 1 nationally by KenPom in offensive efficiency, averaging 98.7 points per game, yet averaging just under 10 turnovers per game, fourth nationally in turnover percentage. ... Offense has never been Iowa's Issue. Stopping people has been, even though the Hawkeyes do play high-possessions, up-tempo basketball, inflating their scores. Right now, Iowa's 81st nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and has allowed 80, 77 and 99 points, respectively, in its three high-major games this season — against North Carolina, Iowa State and Gonzaga. Iowa's 88 points against the Zags were its season low. ... Iowa's opponents are rebounding better than 36 percent of their misses, the Hawkeyes' most glaring statistical eyesore, almost certainly tied to their desire to get up the floor on offense.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

C — 55 LUKA GARZA (6-11, 265, Senior) 29.3 PPG • 9.1 RPG • 70% FG • 62% 3-PT (13-21) Garza may be the best player in the country, and it's going to take a team effort to slow him down, from post doublers to secondary defenders rotating to him, possibly, beyond the arc. Garza's energy and skill around the basket will be a handful for the Boilermaker bigs, but his three-point shooting jibes with one of Purdue's greatest defensive vulnerabilities — guarding bigs who can shoot. G/F — 10 JOE WIESKAMP (6-6, 212, Junior) 15.9 PPG • 54% FG • 47% 3-PT In the past, Purdue could count on Nojel Eastern to erase Wieskamp. Not anymore. Garza's going to get his, but the Boilermakers will hope no one else kills them. Wieskamp is the biggest threat. G/F — 30 CONNOR MCCAFFERY (6-5, 205, Senior) 7.8 PPG • 37% FG • 26% 3-PT (5-19) If Iowa has a non-scorer in its lineup, it's the coach's son, who Purdue sagged off last season to dedicate an extra body to the paint. McCaffery will have open threes whenever he wants them, most likely. G— 3 JORDAN BOHANNON (6-1, 175, Senior) 6.6 PPG • 4.9 AST • 28% 3-PT (13-46) Back from his injury ordeal last season, the veteran point guard was one of the Big Ten's best shooters — and best clutch shooters — before missing most of last season. He's back, but hasn't rounded into that same same shooting form yet. Purdue hopes it doesn't witness his breakthrough. G — 5 CJ FREDRICK (6-3, 195, Junior) 9.3 PPG • 52% 3-PT (12-23) Iowa can shoot threes from all over the floor, and Fredrick is a big part of that mix, now well above 50 percent for the season.

ROTATION

F — 2 JACK NUNGE (6-11, 245, Junior) 10.6 PPG • 51% FG • 6.8 RPG The Indiana native's having a fine season. He's certainly waited for the chance. He gives Iowa the flexibility to go really big up front. G — 1 JOE TOUSSAINT (6-0, 190, Sophomore) 6.3 PPG Toussaint's speed and quickness offer a very different look when he's in for Bohannon. F — 22 PATRICK MCCAFFERY (6-9, 200, Sophomore) 7.6 PPG • 3.6 RPG The talented freshman figures to have a really bright future playing for his dad.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! OFFENSIVE PRECISION OFFENSIVE GLASS Copy and paste! It's absolutely essential for the Boilermakers, who can pack some real punch offensively when they're not turning the ball over. Iowa's offensive potency drives the issue to a whole different level of importance. When Purdue does what It's supposed to do on offense, It will get what It wants against Iowa, just as It did Notre Dame. Last year's games with the Hawkeyes reflected that. But Purdue will see different looks — zone, man, some modest press even. Iowa's is vulnerable on the offensive boards, and Purdue is strong on the offensive boards. Second chances will mean more points, but also greater control over the tempo of the game. Iowa can't score without the ball, and they don't want to guard for 30 seconds, let alone 50.

PREDICTION: IOWA 79, PURDUE 75