GoldandBlack - Purdue rolls over Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic

PDF: Purdue-Notre Dame stats

INDIANAPOLIS —Thanks to 14 threes and outstanding play from juniors Eric Hunter, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams, Purdue scored an impressive 88-78 win over Notre Dame Saturday at the Crossroads Classic.

Paced by red-hot three-point shooting, Purdue raced out to a 15-point first half lead, but ND closed the half on a 10-0 run and tied the game with 14:35 left to play. But the Boilermakers answered with a 9-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Stefanovic led Purdue with 18 points, making five threes. Eric Hunter added 18, too, and eight assists and held Notre Dame leading scorer Prentiss Hubb scoreless. Mason Gillis gave Purdue 12 points and eight rebounds, and Trevion Williams scored 14.

More to come ...



