Game Preview: Purdue vs. Ole Miss | Rady's Children Invitational

#15 Purdue will take on #23 Ole Miss in the final of the Rady's Children Invitational in San Diego after Purdue handled NC State and Ole Miss took out BYU in overtime on Thanksgiving.







Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn continued to lead Purdue's offense, scoring 22 points, as Purdue made its way past NC State, 71-61 in the first of two Thanksgiving games.







It took Ole Miss a little longer, needing overtime to overcome BYU 96-85 behind a career-high 27 point performance by Jaylen Murray.







Now 6-0 Ole Miss and Chris Beard will take on Matt Painter and 6-1 Purdue in a top-25 matchup on Friday.