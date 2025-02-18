Game Wrap | Purdue 66, Michigan State 75 | Miscues drop the Boilers

Heading into Breslin Center, Purdue needed its best game to keep pace in the race for the Big Ten title.



Instead, Purdue was sloppy, turned the ball over in key situations, and gave up too many easy runs to the rim to Michigan State bigs.



Purdue fell to Michigan State, 75-66. It is Purdue's third straight loss.



Braden Smith finished the game with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, but for once, his mistakes, carried a bigger stick than his plays.



Smith had 6 turnovers and Michigan State had a 19-8 edge on points off turnover.



A 10-0 run by Michigan State in the first half erased an early Purdue lead. Michigan State took a two point lead into the half and two more Purdue turnovers sparked an 8-0 Michigan State run to take a 41-31 lead.



The lead expanded all the way to 52-39 after a Fletcher Loyer turnoover turned into a Coen Carr lay up.



But back to back assists from Trey Kaufman-Renn to three-opint shooters had Purdue back in it, 56-50.



It was a Braden Smith steal that led to a Smith steal that cut the game back to 61-55 with just over six minutes left to play. That lead would fall all the way to 63-59 on a Trey Kaufman-Renn finished at the basket with 2:58 to play.



But Purdue's defense gave up an alley oop dunk to a rolling Carson Cooper.



With the teams trading baskets, a Camden Heide illegal screen while Purdue trailed 67-61 and just under two minutes remaining helped seal the game for Michigan State.



It was another balanced attack by Michigan State, with 8 players scoring 7 or more points.



Trey Kaufman-Renn continued to lead Purdue in scoring, going for 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Braden Smith was the only other Purdue player in double-figures with 17 points.