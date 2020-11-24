GoldandBlack - George Karlaftis tests positive for COVID-19

Boilermaker star George Karlaftis has tested positive for COVID-19, Purdue announced Tuesday afternoon.

The defensive end tested positive during Purdue's daily antigen testing regimen, and the result was later concerned by PCR test.

One of Purdue's best and most important players, the sophomore just returned to the lineup at Minnesota following an ankle Injury from which he still isn't believed to be fully recovered.

Under Big Ten protocols, Karlaftis will now be sidelined at least 21 days, ruling him out essentially for the majority of the remaining regular season — games against Rutgers, Nebraska and Indiana. The 21-day period will have expired in time for Purdue's cross-divisional game Dec. 19.

Purdue's top pass rusher, Karlaftis had been battling through an injury to his left ankle suffered on Oct. 31. He dressed for the Northwestern game but didn't play.

