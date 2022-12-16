Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has already made a splash hire to his coaching staff. Graham Harrell is set to leave West Virginia to join Walters' staff and become Purdue's new offensive coordinator. Mike Bobinski secured an up and coming head coach with a defensive expertise in Walters. Now, Purdue has the perfect compliment on the offensive side of the ball in Harrell. Let's get to know Purdue's new offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell:

Offensive Guru:

Graham Harrell will bring a familiar offensive mindset to West Lafayette next fall. Harrell likes to throw the ball all over the yard and put up points. Sound familiar? Since he became a full-time offensive coordinator in 2016, Harrell's offenses have scored under 30 points per game just twice. Once came in his first year at North Texas and the other was a lost 2021 season for USC. From 2017-2020 at North Texas and USC, both schools finished no lower than 37th in the country in points per game with a high being 35.5 during the 2017 season with the Mean Green. Harrell's coaching and offensive scheme has developed several college football stars and sent many to the NFL following their time with the new Purdue offensive coordinator. At North Texas, Harrell guided Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine to back-to-back Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year awards. Fine finished his career as the all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer efficiency in school history. Harrell also helped develop Jeff Wilson and Jalen Guyton into All-Conference USA selections and NFL players. They are both on active NFL rosters currently. After being hired as offensive coordinator at USC, the Trojans improved at the quarterback position. Harrell helped true freshman Kedon Slovis jump start his career, throwing for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in his first season. Slovis was the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pac-12 first team as a sophomore in 2020. The receivers Harrell coached at USC were amongst the nation's best as well. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr and Drake London were all selected in the NFL Draft and have become solid contributors on their respective teams. All three were also named All-Pac-12 first team in their careers with the Trojans. Harrell will bring a similar offensive scheme to Purdue as the program had during six seasons under Jeff Brohm. There was some concern bringing in Ryan Walters, a defensive-minded head coach, would mean a shift in offensive philosophy at Purdue. The hiring of Graham Harrell emphatically says different. Purdue still plans to air the ball out and put up a lot of points.



A Product of the Air Raid:

In the fall of 2004, Graham Harrell stepped onto the campus at Texas Tech after being recruited by none other than Mike Leach. The late Leach, who just passed away at the age of 61, was a pioneer in the college football world as the most notable air raid offense adopter. Under Leach's tutelage, Harrell had one of the greatest careers as a quarterback in college football history. Harrell broke all kinds of records in Lubbock through the air raid attack, most notably setting the NCAA record in career passing touchdowns. He was also the first player to record two 5,000 passing yard seasons in NCAA history. Here is where Harrell currently ranks all-time in several passing categories in college football history: - Third all-time in single-season passing yards: 5,705 in 2007. - T-10th in single-season passing touchdowns: 48 in 2007. - Third all-time in career touchdown passes: 134. - Fourth all-time in career passing yards: 15,793. Not only did Harrell put up video game-like statistics in college and secure countless accolades, but his play led to team success as well. In his three years with Harrell starting, Texas Tech had a 28-11 record which was capped off by an 11-2 season in 2008. His game-winning touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree over No. 1 Texas that season is one of the most iconic plays in Texas Tech football history. It's safe to say, Purdue's new offensive coordinator knows a thing or two about throwing the football at an outstanding rate. After learning from one of the best offensive minds college football has ever seen, the former Texas Tech quarterback adopted the same philosophy and has had great success with it in his coaching career. It's a good start to Walters promise that Purdue will remain the Cradle of Quarterbacks.

Gaining Experience From the Best: