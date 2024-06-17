Purdue freshman guard Gicarri Harris will have the opportunity to be the second Boilermaker product to play in the 2024 Olympic on the men's basketball side. Harris was invited to the Mexico National Team Training Camp on Monday, which will take place in Tucson, Arizona this week, per a release from the program.

Harris has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico.

Mexico will play two games on June 24th and 25th in an attempt to play in the FIBA qualifier in Puerto Rico the following week, which would be its final obstacle to get into the Olympics games.

Harris would join former Purdue star Zach Edey as the Boilermakers' representatives in the Olympics this summer as Edey is expected to take part with Canada. Harris' father, former National Player of the Year Glenn Robinson, was a part of Team USA ahead of the 1996 Olympics, but withdrew from the team due to injury.

The 2024 four-star recruit just got on campus this month as one of six freshmen joining the program for Matt Painter and Purdue this off-season. He does so after leading Grayson High School (Ga.) to a state championship as a senior, averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds, while shooting 57% from the field.