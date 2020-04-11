Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. For the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

Purdue basketball was at its zenith, and Purdue football was in the depths of despair. That familiar refrain in the early 1990s is what I recall, watching Boilermaker sports from a distance in 1993-94.

Jim Colletto started the season hoping to earn some respect, but it ended up a disaster. Quarterback Matt Pike didn't work out, giving way to redshirt freshman Rick Trefzger initially in the season opener and full time later in the season. Despite a strong performance by sophomore back Mike Alstott (816 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns), the season was a mess and ended in a 1-10 heap (0-8 Big Ten).

I remember listening to Larry Clisby, the football play-by-play voice at the time, during Purdue's 59-56 loss at Minnesota's Metrodome. Somehow, I was barely able to get a faint radio signal (thanks to it being a night game) in my Columbus, Ohio, bedroom. The "Cliz," like he always has, wore his emotions on this sleeve, and wasn't happy that the Boilermakers couldn't hold four, 14-point leads in the contest.

I remember hearing the story about a physical scuffle between a couple of Purdue defensive assistant coaches in the locker room after the game. I knew that was possible because I had played noon basketball with Colletto's assistants when they first arrived two years earlier and I was still working in the athletic department. They fought just about every day on the basketball court, so why would a physical altercation in the locker room after a demoralizing loss be unexpected? After the loss to the Gophers, Colletto accepted the resignations of defensive coordinator Moe Ankney and defensive line coach Tony Caviglia. It was the first time that I can recall assistant coaches leaving the football program in the middle of the year.

The defense improved in the final weeks of the '93 season, and gave Purdue legitimate chances to beat nationally ranked Michigan State and IU in the last two games of the year. But, as was the story for much of the Colletto Era, the Boilermakers fell short.

To be honest, there wasn't much focus on football after the middle of the season, however. Everyone was looking forward to seeing if Glenn Robinson and company could put aside a disappointing end to the season before. It didn't take long to find out, as the Boilermakers went from unranked to the top-10 with a 14-0 start to the season. Even though there wasn't a victory against a ranked foe during the best start in the program's history, Robinson was emerging as a national star. The "Big Dog" became THE ONLY national player-of-the-year to average over 30 points.

Still, Purdue was looking up at Michigan in the Big Ten race until the final week of the season. The Wolverines had come into Mackey and upended Purdue by a point, and had a clear path to the Big Ten title. That is, until the the return game in Ann Arbor in early March. That's when the Boilermakers battled from a seven-point deficit in the game's final 97 seconds to an improbable 95-94 win. Robinson may have traveled in his game-winning shot, but All-Americans sometimes get the benefit of the doubt. (See below for your self.)