Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

It was a beautiful, warm September day, and I recall standing on the photo deck of the old Ross-Ade Stadium, looking over a capacity crowd as Purdue was about to take on Notre Dame.

I had a business to run, and I was hoping Purdue fans wouldn't abandon their football program as had been done under its last three coaches (Burtnett, Akers and Colletto). But if the experts were right, and Notre Dame delivered a three-touchdown victory that afternoon as predicted, then most certainly this we going to be another long year in West Lafayette.

But, as any Purdue fan knows, it was what happened on that day that changes the entire fortunes of Boilermaker football for most of the next dozen years. Yes, Purdue beat Notre Dame 28-17, but it was the way Coach Joe Tiller's team delivered the knockout blow that made it truly memorable.

I recall standing on the field waiting to go to the post-game press conference in the game's closing minutes, wondering if Purdue could actually close out the upset. It was leading 21-17 and facing a third-and-four-ish situation near midfield.

Certainly Tiller would play it safe and run the ball and it would be up to the defense to finish the job. But when I looked up, much to my surprise, I saw quarterback Billy Dicken dropping back to pass. Not only was he throwing, but his receiver was true freshman Vinny Sutherland. The Irish hadn't been able to defend the play, the bubble screen, for much of the afternoon. And when Sutherland caught Dicken's pass and turned the corner racing down the sidelines to within a couple yards of the goal line, it confirmed something I had thought the first time I met Tiller. Something was different.

Tiller not only had the "Look of a Winner," as the above cover caption reads, he had the ability to bring a "playing to win" attitude to Purdue football.

So much has been written about the '97 season. Fans recall the miracle win over Michigan State when the Boilermakers overcame a 21-10 MSU lead in the game's final 133 seconds to win 22-21. As Tiller said about the '97 season, "every week was like Christmas," and that was true.

And Purdue's best bowl trip to date? It is hard to argue against the 1997 Alamo Bowl not being the best. Sure, it is hard to beat a trip to Pasadena, but 13 years of pent-up energy was released in San Antonio that year in a city that is perfectly suited for a mid-level bowl. The fans are all together, and I recall the Purdue faithful in full celebration mode before and after this one.

To this day, I hear more fans talk about the '97 and '98 Alamo Bowls than any other postseason football experience. When there are little to no expectations, and there is a big surprise waiting at the end, nothing is better. That holds true in sports and in life.

The 1997 football season will forever be special because of that. Experiences like those are the ones you never forget, and have sustained legions of Purdue fans ever since.