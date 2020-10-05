 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Breaking down Diaco's defense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 08:27:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Breaking down Diaco's defense

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is implementing a new defensive scheme this season, under first-year coordinator Bob Diaco. Through the first week of camp, is it beginning to take shape? We break it down, plus talk other camp notes, on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio


