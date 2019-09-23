News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 07:49:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue restarts for Minnesota after bye

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Coming off the bye week, the Boilermakers will be back in action Saturday vs. Minnesota. What does Purdue need to solve in the Big Ten season? We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}