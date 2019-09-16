Here's an early look at Purdue's fourth opponent in 2019, the Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/time: Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Bermuda Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Minnesota 3-0, 2019, 7-6 in 2019 (3-6 in Big Ten); Purdue 1-2 in 2019, 6-7 in 2018 Series notes: Minnesota leads the series, 38-33-3, and blew out Purdue, 41-10, in the freezing cold of TCF Bank Stadium in the last meeting on Nov. 10, 2018. Coaches P.J. Fleck and Jeff Brohm are in their third seasons at their respective schools, with the Boilermakers defeating Minnesota 31-17 in 2017 in a game in Ross-Ade Stadium that endured a fourth quarter weather delay. TV: ESPN or ESPN2 Early line: N/A

Georgia Southern vs. Minnesota replay

Minnesota has won three games by 13 points

For the second season in a row, Minnesota opens the year with a 3-0 mark. In 2018, the Gophers lost five of their next six games after the fast start before ending the season strong with blowout victories at Wisconsin and in the bowl game over Georgia Tech. This season, Minnesota has struggled in home victories over South Dakota State (28-21) and Georgia Southern (35-32), with a double overtime win at Fresno State (38-35) sandwiched in between. It took a touchdown with 13 seconds left for the Gophers to defeat Georgia Southern after a mistake-plagued fourth quarter nearly doomed the home team. A blocked field goal returned for a score and a fumble returned for a touchdown nearly doomed the Gophers in the Georgia Southern tilt.

Minnesota has the longest non-conference winning streak in the FBS at 18 games.

Minnesota has some injuries, too



The Gophers finished Saturday's game with Georgia Southern with their No. 5 running back, Bryce Williams. The top four — Rodney Smith, Mohamed Ibrahim (who gained 155 yards vs. Purdue last year), Shannon Brooks and Cam Wiley — either were already sidelined by injury or suffered injuries during the game. Brooks has had his moments against Purdue, as well, gaining 176 yards on just 10 attempts way back in 2015.

Minnesota's passing game has big-time receivers ... but

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who won the job when classmate Zack Annexstad sustained a foot injury in fall camp that sidelined him indefinitely, has been inconsistent. His record as a starter, however, is 7-2, and he’s shown a knack for clutch plays,. The Gophers have two future NFL receivers in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman with Johnson making some huge plays to bail out Minnesota in its come-from-behind victory over Georgia Southern.

Purdue will have to match Minnesota's physicality