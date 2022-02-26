GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Fourth-ranked Purdue dropped a key late-season game Saturday, falling 68-65 at Michigan State , its third loss of the season decided in the game's final 20 seconds or so.

Granted, not everyone can replicate this, but Michigan State just beat Purdue with the most basic of basketball logic: Three-point shots are worth more than two-point shots.

In so doing, did the Spartans' typical blueprint against Purdue just establish a template someone else might try to follow down the line? We'll see.

As could have been predicted, though, Michigan State refused to double-team the post, same as they did with Matt Costello against A.J. Hammons and Kenny Goins against Isaac Haas in similar wins to this one at the Breslin Center.

They essentially dared Purdue's big men to beat them at the cost of the turnovers that always come when you play through the post as much as the Boilermakers had to today. The majority of Purdue's turnovers came in or around the paint. What's made this Boilermaker team so potent offensively hasn't just been those big men or Jaden Ivey, but rather the balance they combined with their supporting cast to create.

Michigan State took away that balance by denying Purdue threes and made enough shots themselves of greater worth for there to be net gain, with the turnover issue being the singular difference in the game.

Had this just been 40 minutes of high-percentage two-point shots vs. lower-percentage three-point shots, Purdue wins.

Give Michigan State credit: It made five shots — four of them threes — at the end of either the shot clock or the game clock. That's 14 points off clock-draining, game-shortening possessions. Those extended scoring possessions made every Purdue turnover matter that much more.

Purdue's inefficiencies — 17 turnovers, 1-of-9 from three — loomed largest, but Michigan State really did build a better mousetrap here, and stood back and let the Boilermakers wander right into it by turning the ball over so much.