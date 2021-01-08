GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win at Michigan State

Purdue believes that Trevion Williams can be a great player.

Not just a good player. A great one.

While he still has a long way to go before reaching that ceiling, this game tonight seems like a step.

Williams has dominated games before. At Michigan last year. More recently, he played really, really well at Rutgers and Illinois.

This, though, wasn't just Williams playing well. This was Williams, maybe for the first time in his career, putting his team on his shoulders and delivering a win — a big win.

Purdue was toast at halftime. It literally wasn't able to score. Hard to win if you can't score.

Williams had two points at that point. That wasn't his fault. He didn't get the ball enough.

The second half, he scored 24 and made the biggest shot of his career date (as well as the most important missed free throw.)

This was Williams almost single-handedly fishing Purdue out of rock bottom — 16 points at halftime — and producing a pivotal win.