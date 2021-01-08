GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams' game-winner caps Purdue surge to beat Michigan State

PDF: Purdue-Michigan State statistics

Capping a dominant 26-point performance, Trevion Williams delivered the biggest stat of all: A 55-54 win for Purdue at No. 23 Michigan State.

Williams' floater off an in-bound with around four seconds to play finalized the Boilermakers' comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit and gave Purdue a signature early season road win.

Michigan State shot just 22 percent after halftime, after holding Purdue to a season-low 16 first-half points.

It was quite a rally.

The Boilermakers shot 6-of-23 and 0-for-12 from three-point range in the first half. A 9-0 Spartan run to close the half made it 31-16 at the break.

More to come ...