GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana

There was never any way around Purdue needing its freshmen to be good right away. What Purdue's gotten has been something much more.

They've carried the Boilermakers lately, never more so than Zach Edey's performances each of the past two second halves. Jaden Ivey's play during the back half of the Big Ten season has been back-end All-Big Ten-worthy.

And there's no overstating what Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis have meant to this team all season.