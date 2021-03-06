GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana

PDF: Purdue-Indiana statistics

More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast

A few minutes after Purdue ended its regular season with an imperfect but businesslike 67-58 dispatching over rival Indiana, Matt Painter could finally congratulate his team for something big-picture.

"I told them it was a championship effort," Painter said of the regular season.

Last season, Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin shared the Big Ten title with 14-6 league records.

Purdue didn't win the Big Ten this season, but had the postponed Nebraska game been played, chances are it would have finished with that same record that a year earlier was good for a title. With the win Saturday, Purdue will be no worse than the 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament, possibly the 3.

"For the youngest team in the league," Painter said, "that's something to build off."

In the toughest conference in America, no less.

The Boilermakers have leaned heavily on their freshman class all season, and with that in mind, Purdue's ninth consecutive win over Indiana was a fitting conclusion to the regular season.

In the final 15 minutes of play Saturday, as Purdue worked to put a stubborn Indiana team away, all but two of the Boilermakers' points came from a non-freshman, as Zach Edey (20 points) and Jaden Ivey (17 points) totaled 37 between them. Trevion Williams' basket two-and-a-half minutes into the second half was Purdue's only field goal of the second half aside from its freshmen and redshirt freshmen.

And when Aaron Wheeler was fouled with just under six minutes left — he made both free throws, accounting for Purdue's only non-freshman crunch-time scoring — it was because Edey was trampling the Hoosiers so badly, Wheeler was wide open to dive to the rim.

Edey scored 12 of Purdue's final 20 points, dominating winning time for the second game in a row. This was virtually a carbon copy of his performance against Wisconsin.

"I was getting good position down low, like always," Edey said. "And when I get good position, it leads to good things. ... There wasn't any real magic to it. I'd either just get the ball down low and score to get free throws and score."

Same for Ivey, the emergent rookie guard who lit up Indiana's dribble-resistant defense for 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, his most efficient offensive game to date.

"We're in a great position," Ivey said. "This game, it's hard to beat a team twice. It shows how much work we've put in, coming off COVID and the off-season.To be the 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament, everybody doubted us from the beginning, but we never gave in to that. We just kept improving every game."

Back in the summer, Sasha Stefanovic would screencap various rankings and whatnot suggesting all that's been real for Purdue this season might not be so much as possible. In fairness to those prognosticators, the Boilermakers earned themselves little benefit of the doubt last season, and wound up with more questions than just about any team in the country after the team's oldest players transferred out in the spring.

"It's a big deal," Stefanovic said. "A lot of people counted us out and (we) used it for some motivation, them thinking we were going to finish ninth, 10th, 11th in the league. ... We had a great effort throughout this whole Big Ten season and now we have to take this momentum and whoever we end up playing on Friday, we just have to be ready to go, just continue to get better and continue to trend upwards."