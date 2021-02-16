GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State

Purdue may not have gotten the best version of Michigan State on Tuesday night, but it certainly didn't get the worst version of Michigan State, either. The Spartans rebounded from a 30-point loss to Iowa, in more ways than one.

Basically, the Boilermakers won this game mostly because Trevion Williams was the best player on the floor by a wide mile, dominant and clutch all at once.

But the underpinnings of winning lied in other areas, too.