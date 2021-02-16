GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State
Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 75-65 win over Michigan State.
PLAYING TO YOUR STRENGTHS AND GIVING YOURSELF A CHANCE
Purdue may not have gotten the best version of Michigan State on Tuesday night, but it certainly didn't get the worst version of Michigan State, either. The Spartans rebounded from a 30-point loss to Iowa, in more ways than one.
Basically, the Boilermakers won this game mostly because Trevion Williams was the best player on the floor by a wide mile, dominant and clutch all at once.
But the underpinnings of winning lied in other areas, too.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news