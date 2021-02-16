 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 23:59:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 75-65 win over Michigan State.

Purdue's Trevion Williams
Trevion Williams was dominant again vs. Michigan State. (Chad Krockover)

PLAYING TO YOUR STRENGTHS AND GIVING YOURSELF A CHANCE

Purdue may not have gotten the best version of Michigan State on Tuesday night, but it certainly didn't get the worst version of Michigan State, either. The Spartans rebounded from a 30-point loss to Iowa, in more ways than one.

Basically, the Boilermakers won this game mostly because Trevion Williams was the best player on the floor by a wide mile, dominant and clutch all at once.

But the underpinnings of winning lied in other areas, too.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}