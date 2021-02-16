 GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams carries Purdue past Michigan State, again
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 20:15:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Trevion Williams carries Purdue past Michigan State, again

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Trevion Williams scored 28 points as Purdue swept the regular season series from Michigan State Tuesday night, 75-65.

Eric Hunter added 15 points and Jaden Ivey 11.

More to come ...

