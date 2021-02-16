GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams carries Purdue past Michigan State, again

Trevion Williams carries Purdue past Michigan State, again
PDF: Purdue-Michigan State stats
More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast
Trevion Williams scored 28 points as Purdue swept the regular season series from Michigan State Tuesday night, 75-65.
Eric Hunter added 15 points and Jaden Ivey 11.
More to come ...
