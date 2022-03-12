GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan State
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue will play for a Big Ten Tournament title, thanks to its 69-61 win over Michigan State Sunday.
Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
ON JADEN IVEY
This hasn't been Jaden Ivey's best play of the season — November was pretty memorable — but it's been some of his best play of the Big Ten season, at precisely the right time.
Guards win in March, as they influence every play being that they have the ball in their hands.
Obviously.
Purdue has an elite one this year, and the past two games, he's taken care of the basketball at a high rate, made good decisions, defended well, made threes and delivered clutch plays.
There is a distinct possibility that Purdue goes as far in March as Ivey can take it.
