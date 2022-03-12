Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan State
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's off to the finals at the Big Ten Tournament, as the Boilermakers' 69-61 win over Michigan State Saturday afternoon set up Sunday's championship tilt with Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Our breakdown ...
PDF: Purdue-Michigan State statistics
WHAT HAPPENED
Last time these two teams met, Michigan State stuck to its traditional model against Purdue and went almost exclusively one on one defensively against Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.
This time, the Boilermakers figured the Spartans might try something different, even though they won that prior meeting in East Lansing, thanks to 17 Purdue turnovers and a game-winner by Tyson Walker.
"We were ready for it," guard Eric Hunter said, "because we figured they'd switch some things up, just like we switched some things up."
When the moment came, Purdue was ready.
Trevion Williams found Hunter — his classmate and old roommate, with whom he's always shared a measure of synergy — for a pair of weak-side three-pointers during the game's decisive swing, moments after the Spartans had cut a double-digit deficit down to just one with 5:42 left to play.
This is what Williams has always preferred. As much as he relishes scoring against single coverage when it presents itself, he's always held a special affinity for the assist.
"He's the only big guy I've ever coached that actually likes being double teamed," Coach Matt Painter joked.
Hunter's back-to-back triples were the first two of the three assists Williams dealt him in the game's final six minutes, and part of a dominant stretch for the senior big man, complementing a 22-point game from Jaden Ivey, who's played really well at the Big Ten Tournament.
After the second Hunter three, Williams was fouled, made the first, and missed the second, but chased the loose ball to the point that Purdue wound up keeping possession. On that extra possession, Williams hit Hunter for a layup.
Williams contributed in some form to 13 Purdue points in the final five-and-a-half minutes, as Purdue closed out another rough-and-tumble Big Ten win.
"We've been in close games and we've lost some and we've won some," said Williams, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. "At some point, you've got to figure it out. Down the stretch for us, obviously it came down to not turning the ball over, taking care of it. But those little things, boxing out, making free throws at the end of the game, whatever the case may be, just doing those little things to help us get over the hump."
The past two days for Purdue have represented growth, it's appeared.
Or not.
"The growth happened in some of the other games, the ones we've lost, because we kind of learned from those," Hunter said. "The past two days, we've communicated better and talked about, 'This is the time where we usually give it up.' But we just locked in and Jaden was great the past two days.
"I just keep telling him, 'Keep doing that.'"
HOW IT HAPPENED
This Big Ten Tournament has been a big one for Ivey, Purdue's All-American-to-be, and with CBS cameras on him, he delivered some of his best.
His 22 points came on a modest 14 shots. His five assists came at the expense of just one turnover. He grabbed nine rebounds, pitching in to the Boilermakers dominating the glass.
Again, when the game was there to put away, Ivey did so spectacularly, with a behind-the-back finish through contact after a defensive stop.
He's led the charge that's brought Purdue to the brink of a championship.
"Tomorrow's a big game for us," Ivey said of the Big Ten Tournament title game. "Obviously not winning the regular season championship, that was a goal of ours and we fell short. Now tomorrow we have another opportunity to win a championship and take one home to our fans. We've just got to lock in tomorrow and read the scout and take Iowa out of what they like to do and just play great team ball tomorrow."
Purdue did that against Michigan State, with a defensive showing that continued the Boilermakers' upward trajectory in that regard. The Spartans padded their offensive numbers in comeback mode, after having just 20 points to show for the first half.
But a Purdue team that has needed to value possessions did some of Its best work of the season there.
After 17 turnovers cost them a win In East Lansing, the Boilermakers committed just nine on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Purdue turned 15 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.
Edey finished with 11 points, half of his 10 rebounds coming off the offensive glass.
|Player of the Game
No-brainer. Eric Hunter's back-to-back threes off those Trevion Williams outlet passes from the post won this game for Purdue. That was the slippery slope moment after Michigan State drew within one, and Williams and Hunter won the game right there.
Jaden Ivey was outstanding against the Spartans. One turnover in 36 minutes from a player who plays at breakneck speed at all times, and whose team needs him to be aggressive, that's really something. He's been good defensively in Indy as well.
It's the second-chance points, 22 of them for Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Michigan State at their own game — traditionally at least — on the offensive glass and with toughness around the basket and a nose for loose balls.
WHAT IT MEANS
Nothing matters for Purdue on Sunday from an NCAA Tournament perspective, most likely. They're locked into their spot, almost certainly.
But at the doorstep of a championship, this is a big game for the Boilermakers, who are playing well at the right time.
Goal 1 for the Big Ten Tournament was to generate positive momentum.
It's happening.
