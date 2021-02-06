 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Northwestern
basketball

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Northwestern

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 75-70 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

Purdue's Zach Edey
Zach Edey was one of several freshmen who helped carry Purdue to win, even more than usual (Chad Krockover)

THE FRESHMEN WON THIS GAME

Trevion Williams didn't carry the same weight in this game that he normally does, held to just eight points in the less than 16 minutes.

Sasha Stefanovic was back, but nowhere near back after a bout with COVID-19.

Two of Purdue's veterans, and its two most consistent such players, were mere ensemble players in the Boilermakers' win over Northwestern, and while winning despite being young has been one of the stories of Purdue's season, Saturday It was the story of the game, because this was a freshmen-driven game almost exclusively.

Eric Hunter's nine points, four steals and usual defensive work are nothing to sneeze at, but freshmen accounted for 53 points against the Wildcats.

They truly carried the load, so to speak.

