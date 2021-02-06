GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's win over Northwestern

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern stats

More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast

This is the dynamic Jaden Ivey gives Purdue, the enhanced offensive ceiling that comes with high-end talent.

With Purdue's normally reliable interior scoring largely neutralized by Northwestern Saturday — or by the Boilermakers' ability to merely finish around the basket at times — Ivey was the difference, as the freshman scored a career-high 20 points in the Boilermakers' 75-70 win over the Wildcats, who lost their ninth straight.

And Purdue needed pretty much all of those points after late lapses in-bounding the ball against pressure made this game interesting longer than it should have been.

"He gives you the ability to break people down, to create a shot for himself, to get to the rim," Coach Matt Painter said of Ivey, who remained in the starting five and played even more minutes (36) with Sasha Stefanovic back from a three-game absence. "... And when you draw two to three people, just being under control, making that next play, it's really going to benefit your team."

That's exactly what Ivey did to open the second half.

Northwestern made four threes in the final 2:32 before halftime to close the half on a 12-2 run, cutting a 13-point first half deficit to just three. After Pete Nance scored to open the second half, Purdue led by just one.

Ivey then ran off a ball screen at the offensive end, Northwestern over-committed to stopping him, freeing Mason Gillis to sneak in behind him for an open three. Shortly thereafter the same happened.

Both times, Ivey gave the ball up, and Gillis made the threes — he was 3-of-3 and scored 11 points — setting a tone for a second half in which the Boilermakers would keep Northwestern at bay start to finish, albeit sometimes in spite of themselves.

Two of the many occasions in which Northwestern had the game within five, Ivey drove to the basket for responses, including the bucket with two-and-a-half minutes left that preceded the sequence in which classmate Zach Edey — standing in for the foul-plagued Trevion Williams — put the game away.

Edey's block of Ryan Young triggered a Boilermaker fast break and a dunk for Brandon Newman, two of his 10 points. That 64-55 lead was more than enough cushion, although the Mackey Arena crowd would have started to squirm in the final minute after back-to-back in-bound turnovers. You know, had there been a Mackey Arena crowd.

Ivey's been trending upward lately, a double-digit scorer in four of Purdue's last five games.

This was his best game of the season, by far. Maybe not his biggest moment — Ohio State won't be easily unseated — but his biggest game.

"I was able to get in a flow offensively early," Ivey said of a 16-point first half. "The last couple games, I wasn't able to get in a flow in the first half. This game, it changed, and I was able to get in a flow."