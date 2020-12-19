GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Notre Dame

Purdue saw a very different Eric Hunter on Saturday than the one it saw last season, and to this point this season, albeit just a few games.

The Boilermaker junior guard was everything Purdue could have wanted him to be, and the realization of the program's hopes for improved, more mature and more authoritative guard play this season.

Hunter was excellent defensively, leading the charge that shut out a 19-a-game scorer, though he had a lot of help.

"It starts for me on defense," Hunter said. "That's what gets my offense going."

Maybe it did vs. Notre Dame, because he was outstanding there, too, the "perfect point guard for us," as teammate Mason Gillis called him.