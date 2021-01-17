 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Penn State
GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Penn State

Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 80-72 win over Penn State.

Purdue's Mason Gillis
Mason Gillis may have been Purdue's MVP vs. Penn State. (AP)

THE MAN OF THE HOUR

Don't let the 2-of-7 shooting line, or any statistic for that matter, fool you: Mason Gillis was Purdue's most valuable player vs. Penn State.

Forget the 12 points and the two huge threes that bookended halftime and helped Purdue overcome a rough finish to the first half and start the second strong. Those were huge shots, as were all six of his free throws on as many tries.

Look instead to the answer to the question of who raised their level against a team that ate Purdue's lunch competitively last season and came out on Sunday with a surplus of energy to burn.

Gillis wasn't alone in that sense, but he was the most obvious answer.

{{ article.author_name }}