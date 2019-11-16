GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-Chicago State
Saturday afternoon, Purdue snapped a two-game losing streak with
93-49 win over Chicago State.
Below, we break down a few of the finer points of the Boilermaker victory.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news