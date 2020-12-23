GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at No. 4 Iowa

Eric Hunter was looking at the box score while talking to media over Zoom late Tuesday night when he noted Purdue's 14 turnovers.

"Dang," he said, "I had five of them. Especially me being the lead guard, I have to tone that down for sure."

Against Notre Dame on Saturday, Purdue committed only six turnovers, none of them committed by guards.

While that one afternoon was far from enough to call the Boilermakers' turnover problems fixed, it did suggest a team that had realized its potential offensively when the turnover gremlin is kept down and that its importance had really hit home.

Then, this.

Understand this: These weren't necessarily all turnovers that Iowa forced. Many of them were the products of what has faulted Purdue so often this season — carelessness with the ball, reckless play and flawed decision-making.