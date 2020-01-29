News More News
2020-01-29 basketball

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at Rutgers

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Purdue's road struggles continued Tuesday, as the Boilermakers fell 70-63 at No. 25 Rutgers.

Our analysis and Wrap Video from the Rutgers Athletic Center.

OFFENSIVE LIMITATIONS SURFACE AGAIN

Purdue is short on playmakers — and certainly experienced playmakers — in its backcourt, which has limited it all season at the offensive end.

But in games like this, while having a more dynamic element, and more scoring punch, in the backcourt would sure be nice, that wasn't the problem Tuesday night. Purdue's Inability to be strong with the ball in the face of pressure, that was much more the problem.

Purdue couldn't possibly have come into this game naive to the damage turnovers would self-Inflict, nor could it have possibly been unaware Rutgers would guard with abandon.

