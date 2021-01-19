GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win at No. 15 Ohio State

Purdue's aggregate experience level suggests it shouldn't be ready to win games like this, but conventional logic in that regard has been kicked to the curb by a team that's showing it already seems to know how to win, or at least has a pretty good idea.

The Boilermakers have won four straight, three of them on the road, at traditional Big Ten snake pits the Breslin Center and Assembly Hall and now at Value City Arena, where Purdue had won twice ever prior to tonight.

Purdue has been far from perfect during this win streak, but it has been perfect when perfection's been needed, and that's sort of the definition of "clutch," is it not? This win proved the Michigan State game was no fluke.

Wins like these are not easy to come by, and damn near impossible when a team isn't together, or when it isn't composed. When it's mattered most, this brand-new team that has only been together since June and spent the summer largely isolated from three-quarters of their teammates has looked very much together. When poise has been needed, poise has been delivered.

Purdue, to a man, doesn't appear fazed by the moment, and that speaks to the confidence the upperclassmen have accrued with experience and the young players just have baked in.

This is a naturally confident team, seems like, the newcomers being part of that.