GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win over Maryland

The story of this game: Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman making shots when Purdue desperately needed someone to, the two youngsters making veteran plays in the clutch to, quite honestly, save the Boilermakers' you-know-what.

Newman made a series of shots when every point mattered and it looked at times like Maryland may be poised to overtake Purdue and maybe even go up multiple possessions.

Those shots were enormous, as Newman scored 11 of his 17 after halftime.

But as significant as this was for Newman, the redshirt freshman's been good for Purdue all season. Ups and downs? Of course. But he's started every game this season for a reason. He's been really good.

Ivey, though, has only been able to show glimpses, mostly because he missed so much action because of his foot.

That's where this game could perhaps signal much more.