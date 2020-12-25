GoldandBlack - Purdue survives Terp rally and wins 73-70

PDF: Purdue-Maryland stats

After leading by as many as 15 and beating back several second-half Maryland runs, Purdue hung on for dear life to beat the Terrapins on Christmas 73-70.

Maryland tied the game In the final minute, but Eric Hunter scored on a goal tend with 38.4 seconds left, and Darryl Morsell missed two free throws with 20 seconds left that would have tied It before Purdue stopped Maryland on Its final possession with a chance to tie with a three.

Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey made numerous big shots In crunch time, finishing with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Eric Hunter scored 16 and Trevion Williams 10, Including a key putback with three minutes left and a free throw with 18.5 seconds remaining.







