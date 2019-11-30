GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-VCU
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue got a good win Friday night vs. No. 20 VCU.
Whether it looked good doing it is debatable, and up to the eye of the beholder.
Doesn't matter. The Boilermakers needed this one and got it, 59-54 over the Rams.
Here's our post-game analysis and Wrap Video
TREVION WILLIAMS' INFLUENCE
This was the best of Trevion Williams in some ways, but also a reflection of how far he can still go.
The sophomore big man gave Purdue an offensive foundation when It was badly struggling otherwise at that end of the floor, and when he started going to work, the Boilermakers' outlook changed.
For a while there, he was that elusive 'go-to guy' and there's no reason he can't be again, and again, at times.
