This was the best of Trevion Williams in some ways, but also a reflection of how far he can still go.

The sophomore big man gave Purdue an offensive foundation when It was badly struggling otherwise at that end of the floor, and when he started going to work, the Boilermakers' outlook changed.

For a while there, he was that elusive 'go-to guy' and there's no reason he can't be again, and again, at times.