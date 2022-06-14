GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: DE Nic Caraway

Purdue’s four-man Class of 2022 defensive line group teems with potential. And the one with perhaps the most is Nic Caraway.

The 6-3, 247-pound native of Bryan, Texas, near the Texas A&M campus, is one of three four-star signees in the class, joining quarterback Brady Allen and fellow d-end Joe Strickland.

Caraway tallied 78 tackles with 26 TFLs and five sacks in 2021 playing linebacker for Bryan High. He earned national acclaim at the All-American Bowl in January in San Antonio.

Caraway is an intriguing combination of speed, explosiveness and size. He likely is ticketed to play LEO, but he could grow into an end.

His connection to Purdue? Mark Hagen. Caraway had a preexisting relationship with the Boilermaker co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach who first contacted Caraway when Hagen was coaching at Texas in 2020.



Caraway had offers from the likes of SMU, Memphis, Marshall, Tulane, North Texas and Colorado State before tabbing the Boilermakers

Learn more about Caraway in this Zoom Entrance Interview.