Tackling all of your Purdue football questions with proper form and technique. (Purdue Athletic Department)

Let’s open up some mail!

With no fans in the stands, will home-field advantage be negated? PodgoMd87 It is a fascinating dynamic to consider the impact empty stadiums will have. I have to think it will be a key factor. The home team typically feeds off the energy and support of its home crowd. The “juice” is real. Think back to how Purdue fed off the Ross-Ade Stadium crowd during the huge upset of No. 2 Ohio State back in 2018. Would the Boilermakers have won that game without the raucous pro-Purdue fans? Perhaps. Still, the emotion of the crowd that day was magical and had to impact the team and fuel it.

Vegas oddsmakers typically think home field is worth three points when setting lines. It will be fascinating to see how Vegas continues to treat the absence of fans when setting the lines. If the home team has any edge in 2020 aside from playing in familiar surroundings and sleeping on its on campus, it would seem to be negligible. Go through Purdue’s schedule and pick wins and losses. Xerxes1993

The new schedule was released on Saturday. And the eight-game slate appears to be one of the most favorable among all the Big Ten teams. At worst, Purdue should be able to craft a 4-4 record. (The Boilermakers will play a ninth game the final weekend of the season—Dec. 18-19—vs. a TBA East Division foe.) But I think more can be expected, as long as Jeff Brohm’s fourth team makes the needed progress we all anticipate coming off a 4-8 season. Iowa L At Illinois W At Wisconsin L Northwestern W At Minnesota L Rutgers W Nebraska W At Indiana W Add it all up, and that’s a 5-3 record—with a chance to go 6-3. And then advance to a bowl with an opportunity to go 7-3. Not bad. Not bad, at all. Story continues below tweet



Do you think Purdue could have gotten a better eight game schedule?

Hi7Junior No. I think Purdue has the friendliest schedule in the Big Ten. It’s the only West Division school that doesn’t play Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State. Instead, the East crossovers are Indiana and Rutgers. The only "scary" games are the trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Who do you think will be the starting QB?

Pete123 It figures to be a three-man race between redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt junior Aidan O’Connell and redshirt junior Austin Burton.

Plummer started six games last year, becoming the No. 1 option after Elijah Sindelar suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth game of the year. Plummer flashed enough potential to be considered the presumptive No. 1 option. The guy is uber smart, but he needs better accuracy and pocket poise. Plummer reportedly is ready to go after last year’s foot injury suffered vs. Nebraska in the ninth game ended his season. O’Connell didn’t play like a former walk-on in three starts to finish 2019 after Plummer was lost. He has moxie, poise and a good arm.

The X-factor is Burton, the grad transfer from UCLA. He’s the best athlete of the bunch. And that’s a trait Jeff Brohm would like more of from the position. Burton didn't transfer to hold a clipboard.

UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton is an X-factor in the quarterback race. (USA Today)