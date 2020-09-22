GoldandBlack.com mailbag: Does no fans mean no home-field advantage?
With no fans in the stands, will home-field advantage be negated?
PodgoMd87
It is a fascinating dynamic to consider the impact empty stadiums will have. I have to think it will be a key factor. The home team typically feeds off the energy and support of its home crowd. The “juice” is real. Think back to how Purdue fed off the Ross-Ade Stadium crowd during the huge upset of No. 2 Ohio State back in 2018. Would the Boilermakers have won that game without the raucous pro-Purdue fans? Perhaps. Still, the emotion of the crowd that day was magical and had to impact the team and fuel it.
Vegas oddsmakers typically think home field is worth three points when setting lines. It will be fascinating to see how Vegas continues to treat the absence of fans when setting the lines. If the home team has any edge in 2020 aside from playing in familiar surroundings and sleeping on its on campus, it would seem to be negligible.
Go through Purdue’s schedule and pick wins and losses.
Xerxes1993
The new schedule was released on Saturday. And the eight-game slate appears to be one of the most favorable among all the Big Ten teams. At worst, Purdue should be able to craft a 4-4 record. (The Boilermakers will play a ninth game the final weekend of the season—Dec. 18-19—vs. a TBA East Division foe.) But I think more can be expected, as long as Jeff Brohm’s fourth team makes the needed progress we all anticipate coming off a 4-8 season.
Iowa L
At Illinois W
At Wisconsin L
Northwestern W
At Minnesota L
Rutgers W
Nebraska W
At Indiana W
Add it all up, and that’s a 5-3 record—with a chance to go 6-3. And then advance to a bowl with an opportunity to go 7-3. Not bad. Not bad, at all.
Thoughts on the @BoilerFootball draw? pic.twitter.com/Iw09z0nbNB— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 19, 2020
Do you think Purdue could have gotten a better eight game schedule?
Hi7Junior
No. I think Purdue has the friendliest schedule in the Big Ten. It’s the only West Division school that doesn’t play Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State. Instead, the East crossovers are Indiana and Rutgers. The only "scary" games are the trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Who do you think will be the starting QB?
Pete123
It figures to be a three-man race between redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt junior Aidan O’Connell and redshirt junior Austin Burton.
Plummer started six games last year, becoming the No. 1 option after Elijah Sindelar suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth game of the year. Plummer flashed enough potential to be considered the presumptive No. 1 option. The guy is uber smart, but he needs better accuracy and pocket poise. Plummer reportedly is ready to go after last year’s foot injury suffered vs. Nebraska in the ninth game ended his season.
O’Connell didn’t play like a former walk-on in three starts to finish 2019 after Plummer was lost. He has moxie, poise and a good arm.
The X-factor is Burton, the grad transfer from UCLA. He’s the best athlete of the bunch. And that’s a trait Jeff Brohm would like more of from the position. Burton didn't transfer to hold a clipboard.
Will somebody have a breakout year on the defensive side of the ball?
ButlerBoilers
Keep an eye on JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell. He plays a key role in new coordinator Bob Diaco’s 3-4 defense: CAT. The 6-3, 270-pound Mitchell will line up to the boundary side of the field and often morph into a fourth defensive lineman on the edge. At least that's where he was during the spring practices I saw. Mitchell has to be a lynchpin to make this defense goes. He's a physical freak who needs to be a star.
Given that none of the freshmen will lose a year of eligibility by playing this season, who are the likely candidates to see significant PT and make an impact?
Purdue95
Other than offensive linemen Nalin Fox, Josh Kaltenberger, Jared Bycznski and Gus Hartwig--and Hartwig could be an exception--and quarterback Michael Alaimo, I think any of the other freshmen all could get on the field and play to varying degrees--depending on how they are needed ... and develop.
Linebacker is a critical area, so keep an eye on Kydran Jenkins, Ben Kreul and Clyde Washington. It's a given JC linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell will play--and likely start.
I think safety Sanoussi Kane, JC corner Geovonte Howard, running back Tarik Murphy and defensive tackle Bryce Austin could play key roles and impact. Howard could start.
And don't forget about the four freshman widouts: Maliq Carr, Collin Sullivan, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Marcellus Moore. Not all will play significant roles in 2020, but I bet at least two do. The speedy Moore could be a factor in the return game. Let's be honest: He needs to be.
Remember, true freshmen could play in as many as four games before 2020 and still retain a redshirt. But now, they can play as many as needed and still retain true freshman eligibility in 2021. All players, regardless of class, will retain a year of eligibility because of the unique circumstances of this season.
Has Iowa transfer cornerback D.J. Johnson received a waiver to play this year?
Piadef
I asked Brohm about this last week and he said the waiver has been sent to the NCAA. So, we wait. Given the circumstances he left Iowa under, I would think Johnson has a good case for immediate eligibility. The Indianapolis native would be a nice addition to a secondary that has a lot of potential. Heck, he could earn a starting spot.
