 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com offseason projected depth chart: Defense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-04 10:25:21 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com offseason projected depth chart: Defense

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Jack Sullivan is poised to become a key contributor at end.
Jack Sullivan is poised to become a key contributor at end. (Krockover Photography)

MORE: Projected offseason offensive depth chart

The ink has barely dried on a breakthrough 2021 season that saw Purdue win nine games for the first time since 2003. But, it's time to turn the page to 2022.

While the roster remains a work in progress, with more comings and goings ahead, this is an early look at the how the defensive two-deep depth chart could look.

Known key defensive players who won't be back: DE George Karlaftis, LB Jaylan Alexander, LEO DaMarcus Mitchell, CB Dedrick Mackey.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}