GoldandBlack.com offseason projected depth chart: Defense

The ink has barely dried on a breakthrough 2021 season that saw Purdue win nine games for the first time since 2003. But, it's time to turn the page to 2022.

While the roster remains a work in progress, with more comings and goings ahead, this is an early look at the how the defensive two-deep depth chart could look.

Known key defensive players who won't be back: DE George Karlaftis, LB Jaylan Alexander, LEO DaMarcus Mitchell, CB Dedrick Mackey.

