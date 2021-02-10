 Purdue Boilermakers football | depth chart | pre-spring | 2021
GoldandBlack.com pre-spring projected depth chart: Defense

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Hard-hitting Cam Allen figures prominently in the secondary.
Hard-hitting Cam Allen figures prominently in the secondary. (Krockover Photography)

MORE: Pre-spring offense depth chart

Jeff Brohm is beginning to take the wraps off his fifth team. And many questions loom for a program that's looking for its first winning season since 2017.

The first step in 2021: spring football, which reportedly is set to start on February 19. All eyes will be on the defense, which will be operated by new coordinator Brad Lambert. He's Purdue's third DC in three seasons. What will be the base scheme? The Boilermakers also have a new line coach (Mark Hagen) and a new cornerbacks coach (Ron English).

This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep defensive depth chart.

