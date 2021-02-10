Jeff Brohm is beginning to take the wraps off his fifth team. And many questions loom for a program that's looking for its first winning season since 2017.



The first step in 2021: spring football, which reportedly is set to start on February 19. All eyes will be on the defense, which will be operated by new coordinator Brad Lambert. He's Purdue's third DC in three seasons. What will be the base scheme? The Boilermakers also have a new line coach (Mark Hagen) and a new cornerbacks coach (Ron English).



This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep defensive depth chart.