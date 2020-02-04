NOTES:

• New coordinator Bob Diaco has favored a 3-4 scheme at his other stops. But does he have the personnel along the line to play it often in 2020? Something to monitor. Also worth noting: The line has a new coach in Terrance Jamison, an up-and-coming talent who arrives from Air Force. George Karlaftis will be the hub up front coming off a Freshman All-American season. He is a prototypical end in a 3-4 alignment. Fellow 4-3 end Derrick Barnes? Not so much so. The senior seemingly would be a better fit as an OLB in a 3-4. In fact, Barnes was a linebacker before putting a hand in the dirt last year. Same goes for sophomore end Branson Deen, who looks like an OLB in a 3-4. The return of fifth-year senior Lorenzo Neal is a god-send after he missed all of 2019 recovering from knee surgery. The massive Neal would be a perfect nose tackle in a 3-4. Senior tackle Anthony Watts is an active force who will have a role. He is feisty. Sophomore tackle Lawrence Johnson continues to show promise, as does fellow sophomore Jack Sullivan. Redshirt freshman end Dontay Hunter is intriguing. It's time for guys like Willie Lane, KJ Stokes, Jeff Marks, Sulaiman Kpaka and Steven Faucheux to make a move.



• The situation at linebacker can best be described as "dire." Diaco will coach the unit. There won't be a lot of options in the spring. JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell was just what the doctor ordered. He has the requisite size--and attitude--to anchor inside. Pencil him in to start. With a 3-4 scheme seemingly part of the plan, is it time to see sophomore Jalen Graham move from safety to outside linebacker? Hmmmm. Junior Jaylan Alexander will be a bellwether. Senior Semisi Fakasiieiki is a try-hard guy who also can play end. Redshirt freshman Khali Saunders got his feet wet last year ... and held his own. This is a big spring for fellow redshirt freshman Jacob Wahlberg, a classic inside linebacker. Does Smurfy sophomore Elijah Ball have a role? The staff would love, love, love to add a grad transfer.

• The secondary has a chance to be a cut above. Sophomore corner Cory Trice is a rising star with freaky 6-3 size and skills. He may be a pro. JC corner Geovonte Howard is on campus and ready to start. Hard-hitting safety Cam Allen saw extensive action as a true freshman last season. He could be special. Same goes for redshirt freshman safety Marvin Grant, who plays with an edge and drips with potential. If Jalen Graham isn't a linebacker in a 3-4, he could stay at safety. Senior Simeon Smiley is a versatile cog and steady force at safety, corner and nickel. Fellow senior Brennan Thieneman is a quarterback in the back-end at safety. Junior cornerbacks Dedrick Mackey and Kenneth Major are tested veterans but struggle for consistency. Redshirt freshman corner Nyles Beverly is one to watch.

