NOTES:

• The line will be the most-watched area. There is just one sure thing: fifth-year senior left tackle Grant Hermanns. After that, everything is up for grabs. The staff is desperately trying to find a grad transfer--or two. Stay tuned. A big conundrum: Who will be the center? Sophomore Will Bramel is a wild card in the pivot; he could be a tackle, too, where he played in 2019. Junior Viktor Beach needs to get healthy (back); he could be a guard--or could reprise his role at center. Junior walk-on Sam Garvin saved the day in 2019 at center. Redshirt freshman Cam Craig and sophomore Eric Miller may be the most promising youngsters up front. Four-star center Gus Hartwig enrolled early, but he may need to develop strength. Still, keep an eye on him. Junior guard DJ Washington is coming off a broken leg. How does he look?

• The roster drips with talent at receiver. Junior Rondale Moore and sophomore David Bell will form one of the top 1-2 punches in the Big Ten. Sophomore Milton Wright is an emerging talent who needs better hands. Fellow sophomore Amad Anderson, Jr., just makes catches. He's tough and scrappy. How good is redshirt freshman TJ Sheffield? True freshmen Maliq Carr and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen enrolled early for a reason. Don't forget about plucky fifth-year seniors Jackson Anthrop and Jared Sparks.

• There are nice options at running back. Sophomore King Doerue showed glimpses in his debut. Junior Zander Horvath is a pounder who will have a role. Keep an eye on redshirt freshman Da'Joun Hewitt. Time to make a move. True freshman Tirek Murphy arrives this summer with a fat scrapbook and an eye on playing.

• No doubt, NFL-bound Brycen Hopkins will be missed. But the Boilermakers have promising talent at tight end. Sophomore Payne Durham loom large--literally and figuratively. Redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller are ready to step up. Is one better than the other? Fascinating.

• Aside from the line, no position teems with more intrigue than quarterback. Elijah Sindelar is gone, opting not to use his sixth season of eligibility. Sophomore Jack Plummer is coming off an ankle injury. Will he see any action in the spring? He is the presumptive No. 1. Junior walk-on Aidan O'Connell was a revelation late in 2019. He has pocket presence and a nice arm. Could he be the guy? Hmmmm. Redshirt freshman Paul Piferi is a work-in-progress. Purdue has made it known it would like to add a grad transfer. True freshman Mike Alaimo arrives this summer.