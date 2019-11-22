MORE: Matchup Preview | Data Driven: A look at Wisconsin | Opponent view: Wisconsin | Coach's corner: O'Connell bracing for first foray into riotous Camp Randall | Number Crunching: Wisconsin Week | Brohm not 'truly optimistic' about Rondale Moore playing Saturday | Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Wisconsin, more | First Look: No 14 Wisconsin

With bowl eligibility — at one time looking like quite a longshot — now two wins away, Purdue faces its stiffest test In that regard, traveling to Madison to face Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers are two wins away from the requisite six for postseason participation, with two to play, and they've won two in a row.

But, Wisconsin is very good and Purdue's history In Camp-Randall, well, not so much.

Here are our predictions.