GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue at Wisconsin
With bowl eligibility — at one time looking like quite a longshot — now two wins away, Purdue faces its stiffest test In that regard, traveling to Madison to face Wisconsin.
The Boilermakers are two wins away from the requisite six for postseason participation, with two to play, and they've won two in a row.
But, Wisconsin is very good and Purdue's history In Camp-Randall, well, not so much.
Here are our predictions.
TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
Bowl eligibility is on the line for Purdue as it wades into raucous Camp Randall Stadium.
The Boilermakers must win in Madison — then take down Indiana in the finale in Ross-Ade Stadium — for Purdue to punch its postseason ticket.
The Badgers pose a huge challenge. Their strength in the trenches is where this game looks like a mismatch.
