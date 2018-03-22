More ($): Fearful Predictions — Purdue's 2017-18 season | Stuff That Matters Friday, March 23, 2018 • 10 p.m. ET | TD Garden (Boston) | TV: TBS | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com/@GoldandBlackcom News: GoldandBlack.com Hoops Ticker ABOUT THIS GAME • Purdue, the East Regional's No. 2 seed, looks for its first Elite Eight trip since '99 when it faces third-seeded Texas Tech in Boston, in a consummate matchup of strength-on-strength, Purdue being one of the better offensive teams in college basketball — though it misses Isaac Haas — and Texas Tech being one of the better defensive teams. The Red Raiders have allowed an average of less than 65 points per game this season, opponents shooting barely 40 percent. Tech ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency by KenPom.com. Purdue is No. 2 offensively by KenPom, but is down a 15-a-game scorer without Haas. The Boilermakers beat Butler 76-73 in Detroit last week in their first game without Haas, thanks largely to Vincent Edwards' 20 points. • Haas continues to hold out faint hope he may be able to play in a limited capacity after fracturing his right elbow in Purdue's NCAA opener vs. Cal State Fullerton, but it's considered overwhelmingly unlikely he can play in any meaningful way.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach RPI KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 11 11 9 4 61% Tech 14 13 21 13 39%

#2-SEED PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (30-6)

#3-SEED TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS (26-9)

Roster | Schedule | Stats G- 12 Keenan Evans (6-3, 190, Sr.) A big scoring point guard who averages just under 18 a game, Evans is a creator with a big frame that makes him a particularly tough cover, somewhat comparable to Penn State's Tony Carr. Texas Tech's best player and the Big 12's second-leading scorer (behind Trae Young) has been playing through toe problems for some time, but it hasn't stopped him from finishing off a great senior season in fine form, including 23 against Florida last time out. Evans is just a 33-percent three-point shooter, but a 48-percent shooter overall who can get to the rim, make mid-range jumpers and get to the line, where he's shot 224 attempts this season and made 81 percent. G - 2 Zhaire Smith (6-5, 195, Fr.)

An extremely athletic rookie, Smith's averaged 11.3 points on 57-percent shooting and made 44.4 percent of his threes on low volume. But he's an energetic playmaker all over the floor. The All-Big 12 Defense team selection leads Texas Tech with 79 offensive rebounds and 39 blocked shots and nearly leads Texas Tech with 40 steals. Seems like he's going to be pretty good moving forward. G/F - 5 Justin Gray (6-6, 210, Sr.)

Gray's got a ton of experience and has broken loose a couple times this season for big scoring games. G - 23 Jarrett Culver (6-5, 190, Fr.) Another tall, athletic wing who's made an immediate impact for Tech as a rookie, Culver's averaging 11.5 points, second to just Evans, and making 40 percent of his threes on high volume, but has to be respected as a baseline driver and obviously as a cutter in the Raiders' motion. C- 32 Norense Odiase (6-9, 245, Jr.) Texas Tech's starting post player averages 3.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 15 minutes per game. KEY PLAYERS G - 10 Niem Stevenson (6-5, 205, Sr.) The senior's also a 40-percent three-point shooter who averages 7.4 points. Seems like these guys are clones of each other as players. F - 11 Zach Smith (6-8, 220, Sr.) One of Texas Tech's traditional forward body types, Smith is big and long and an effective shot-blocker. Offensively, he's not much of a scorer, but can be effective in transition and as a cutter and make the occasional jump shot. C - 00 Tommy Hamilton (6-11, 250, Sr.) The massive center and former Chicago star and DePaul transfer is a 39-percent three-point shooter, which would be more of a concern with Isaac Haas playing than it would be now that Purdue is more mobile at the 5. G - 1 Brandone Francis (6-5, 205, Sr.) Francis is another big guard who makes 39 percent of his threes and averages 5.2 points. G - 25 Davide Moretti (6-3, 165, Fr.) The backup point guard averages 12.2 minutes per game.

THREE THINGS BALL SECURITY DEFENSIVE REBOUNDING BALANCE Texas Tech is going to put a good deal of pressure on Purdue's guards and ball-handlers, looking to throw them off rhythm or otherwise rattle them. They'll need to be strong with the ball in the face of it. Texas Tech has to score on Purdue, too, and Purdue's played pretty good defense lately. But if the Raiders' athleticism shows up on the boards, it won't matter as much as it should. Haas isn't an elite rebounder, but he was a presence that is missed. Whether it's attacking off the dribble against pressure or scheming into post-ups for Vincent Edwards, Dakota Mathias or its posts, Purdue has to find scoring avenues unrelated to the three. Carsen Edwards may need to penetrate.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 68, TEXAS TECH 66