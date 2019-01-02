NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue ARV ARV 30 19 74% Iowa 25 20 36 42 26%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (8-5, 1-1 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Boudreaux started the past two games, but center seems like it's going to be a hot-hand sort of situation in terms of the distribution of minutes. Last time out, Matt Haarms was the hot hand, but Boudreaux, Haarms and Trevion Williams will all play. Boudreaux has some recruiting history with Iowa. He might be looking forward to this one. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Eifert enters Big Ten play averaging a team-best 5.2 rebounds and shooting a team-best 42.3 percent from three-point range, not on the same volume as some others, but on a decent amount of attempts at least. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.) Coming off the best defensive game of his career, Cline might be Purdue's best thermometer offensively, because when he's making shots, Purdue's been tough. When he's struggled, it's been something for Purdue to overcome. With 40 threes through 13 games, he's second in the Big Ten to only teammate Carsen Edwards (50). 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

One of the Big Ten's premier defenders and backcourt matchup issues, Eastern is coming off a game against Belmont in which he sealed the win for Purdue, basically, with some clutch foul shooting, which has been a severe struggle for him in his career. Belmont did effectively pressure Purdue late in the game, though, and Iowa has been known to trap and press in the backcourt from time to time. Something to watch. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

The Boilermaker All-American enters Big Ten play as the odds-on favorite to lead the Big Ten in scoring, as he's averaging 25.8 points, nearly seven better than Nebraska's James Palmer. He's going to get his points against everybody. Purdue needs his best defensively too, though. KEY PLAYERS 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Coming off the bench for the second straight game, Haarms was very good against Belmont, at both ends of the floor, and seems to be trending upward as conference play arrives. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Wheeler has experienced highs and lows through 13 games, but played well against Belmont, with some big plays in the first half offensively and solid defense throughout. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) Hunter looks so much more confident and comfortable than he did a few weeks ago. That's good news for a Purdue team that needs solid minutes for him off the bench. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.) Stefanovic made a couple first-half threes against Belmont, notable because he'd not been making shots just prior to the holidays like he was earlier in the season. Still, he's shooting 38 percent from three for the season, which is very good, especially for a debuting player. 50 C Trevion Williams (6-8, 220, Jr.) Williams is producing every chance he gets, and because of it, he's in Purdue's rotation, probably to stay, though matchups and the hot hand will shape his minutes, probably.

No. 25 IOWA HAWKEYES (11-2, 0-2 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 51 Nicholas Baer (6-7, 218, Sr.) With Luka Garza out the past few games, Iowa has gone smaller, putting a three-point threat at the 4 in Baer, who's shooting 41 percent from three and has made some big shots against Purdue in his day. F - 25 Tyler Cook (6-9, 250, Jr.) Iowa's top scorer and rebounder, Cook is a big-time athlete who'll give the Hawkeyes advantages whether he's playing as a big 4 or a small 5. He doesn't get talked about as much, but Cook is one of the best frontline players in the Big Ten. G - 10 Joe Wieskamp (6-6, 205, Fr.) The heralded freshman has delivered thus far for the Hawkeyes, averaging double-figures and making better than 42 percent of his threes. G - 4 Isaiah Moss (6-5, 208, Jr.) A big, athletic guard who Purdue, Moss is averaging 8.5 points and making 40 percent of his threes. G - 3 Jordan Bohannon (6-1, 185, Jr.) Iowa's point guard has scored 17 and 18 points the past two games, respectively, and can certainly hurt Purdue offensively if it's not careful. He'll be an important matchup for the Boilermakers, specifically Eastern. KEY PLAYERS C - 55 Luka Garza (6-11, 245, So.) The promising young big man has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. If he plays, Iowa's second-leading scorer and rebounder is a considerable boost to the Hawkeye lineup and will allow Iowa to play bigger lineups by pushing Cook to the 4. He made jumpers against Purdue last season. G - 30 Connor McCaffery (6-4, 200, Jr.) The coach's son is expected to be available after dealing with concussion symptoms. He put 19 points on UConn in the 2K Sports Classic title game in New York City. G - 15 Ryan Kriener (6-4, 200, Jr.) G - 1 Maishe Dailey (6-7, 200, Jr.)

THREE THINGS DEFENSIVE ATTENTIVENESS PHYSICALITY STRONG WITH THE BALL Again, Purdue's not been able to sustain success defensively. Here's another chance. The Boilermakers' effort against Belmont — especially its closeouts, transition defense and cohesiveness — should set a new standard for a team still finding its way, apparently. Purdue needs to body up Tyler Cook without fouling him, which is easier said than done, especially when he can leverage matchup advantages at both the 4 and 5 and jump over people at either spot. But also, Purdue needs to be aggressive on the glass in order to keep him — and Garza, if active — off the offensive glass. Turnovers will play right into Iowa's hands, because it wants to run, but also, Iowa may apply some backcourt pressure, if it's paid attention to Purdue this season. It's been a staple for the Hawkeyes in prior years. Purdue needs to be authoritative and decisive with the ball, and help one another when trouble arises.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, IOWA 75