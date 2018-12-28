AP

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (7-5, 1-1 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Boudreaux moved into the starting five before the break, a more familiar role for him considering his background at Dartmouth. Belmont does present some post-defense challenges that Purdue must be wary of. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.) 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

Purdue will certainly hope that Cline's outburst against Ohio before the holidays represents his return to form from earlier in the season after a two-and-a-half-game shooting slump. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.) Purdue’s best chance to reverse its fortunes after the holidays lies on defense, where Eastern can be its tone-setter. The Boilermakers aren’t getting enough pressure on opposing guards against good teams, but that’s not as issue with Eastern. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.) KEY PLAYERS 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Matt Painter moved Boudreaux into the starting five before the holidays, hoping a reserve role may rekindle the energy that sort of defined Haarms last season as a redshirt freshman. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.) 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.) 50 C Trevion Williams (6-8, 220, Jr.) The freshman big man has seemingly moved into a meaningful role in the rotation, and a role in which he stands out, as well. He's the Boilermakers' most formidable presence at the rim and Purdue's most back-to-the-basket-minded scoring option down low. He's produced every chance he's gotten lately, but he's still a freshman, remember. Challenges, particularly defensively, will continue to present themselves.

BELMONT BRUINS (9-1)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 3 Dylan Windler (6-8, 200, Sr.) Windler's one of the top mid-major players in college basketball. The perimeter-oriented wing/forward may be one of the trickier matchups Purdue sees this season. He's all of 6-8, but really good off the dribble, excellent at finishing around the basket in a variety of ways and a 36-percent three-point shooter. He's averaging 19.2 points, and doing so on better than 51-percent shooting. And he averages better than nine rebounds per game. F - 10 Caleb Hollander (6-8, 225, R-Fr.)

Hollander, a redshirt freshman, gives Belmont productivity on the glass, averaging 7.3 boards, and a three-point threat. C - 33 Nick Muszynski (6-11, 235, R-Fr.) The redshirt freshman big man has been a high-impact addition for the Bruins, averaging 14.1 points on 58-percent shooting through the first 10 games on his college career. Most of his scoring comes around the rim, but he can shoot threes, too. G - 2 Grayson Murphy (6-2, 175, R-Fr.) Another redshirt freshman, Belmont's point guard produces all across the board, averaging a dozen points, nearly seven assists, with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, five rebounds and 41-plus-percent shooting from three. G - 11 Kevin McClain (6-3, 190, Sr.) McClain averages 12-and-a-half points. KEY PLAYERS G - 24 Michael Benkert (6-4, 200, Jr.) The Center Grove High School product gives Belmont versatility and another three-point threat off the bench. C - 50 Seth Adelsperger (6-11, 230, Jr.) The Peru native gives the Bruins a Big Ten-type body in the post, making Belmont one of the few mid-majors out there to possess depth when it comes to size in the post. G - 14 Nick Hopkins (6-0, 175, Jr.)

THREE THINGS DEFENSIVE ATTENTIVENESS ENERGY DECISION-MAKING Belmont is one of the better offensive teams in college basketball, a team Purdue must make work for its scoring. The Boilermakers have been prone to breakdowns defensively, which the Bruins would be well-equipped to exploit. Purdue hasn't shown a great deal of cohesiveness on D and could use some coming off the break. Purdue can make up for some of its flaws simply by playing with great effort and enthusiasm, one would think, and that's probably more likely to happen at home than it might be otherwise. The holiday break is always a land mine, though. We'll see if the layoff affected the Boilermakers adversely or not. This will matter every single game for Purdue all season long. Belmont might have some real success offensively against Purdue, which can't allow itself to get baited into shootout mode. It would be wise to make sure it gets the best possession it can get every time. That sounds elementary, but the basics still loom large for this team.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 82, BELMONT 78