NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue ARV ARV 18 16 88% Rutgers — — 112 110 12%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (10-6, 3-2 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.) The freshman big man just fell a point shy of back-to-back double-doubles in two of the toughest venues in the Big Ten. That's a mouthful. He's producing against everyone he faces, and while there are defensive challenges at this young stage of his career, he's making plays in that area, too. His anticipation is uncanny. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Eifert made so many key plays at Wisconsin, it's not unreasonable to suggest Purdue wouldn't have won without him making the sort of impact he did. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

Cline was 8-of-17 from three-point range during Purdue's two-game road swing and is now shooting nearly 48 percent from three since league play resumed. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

Assuming Eastern draws Rutgers' Geo Baker on defense, that's the game's signature matchup for Purdue. It will probably like its chances there, but Baker showed last year he can make playground shots against good defense. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

Edwards scored 36 at Wisconsin — he's now gotten his three best career point totals in road games — but it was his unofficial assist to Grady Eifert for the go-ahead free throws in OT that served as his biggest play of the game. That was a terrific basketball play in a key moment. KEY PLAYERS

32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Haarms struggled with Ethan Happ at times, as most do, but made some very important plays to help Purdue close Wisconsin out. This is a very different matchup. Rutgers isn't very skilled up front. It is big and strong and physical. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Wheeler gave Purdue a distinct dose of energy with his athleticism and effort in the first half at Wisconsin. That was important. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

USA Today Sports

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (8-7, 1-4 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats C - 2 Shaquille Doorson (7-0, 275, Sr.) Doorson is massive, one of the most imposing physical presences Purdue will see this season. He's simply difficult to get around. F - 13 Shaq Carter (6-9, 245, Jr.)

The junior college transfer gives Rutgers another bouncer in its frontcourt. Rutgers' bigs are limited offensively, but can at least get on the offensive glass if you're not careful. G - 0 Geo Baker (6-4, 180, So.) In three meetings with Purdue last season, Baker put up 11, 16 (on nine shots) and 25 against the Boilermakers. With Corey Sanders gone, Baker is now Rutgers' primary point guard, so Purdue can focus its efforts more squarely on him, but he is a shot-maker who can beat good defense and did often against the Boilermakers as a freshman. G - 23 Montez Mathis (6-4, 200, Fr.) The rookie scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Knights' win over Ohio State. G - 24 Ron Harper Jr. (6-6, 230, Fr.) The freshman and son of long-time NBA standout Ron Harper is averaging better than 10 points per game since Big Ten play resumed. Omoruyi's injury has upped his minutes. KEY PLAYERS C - 15 Myles Johnson (6-10, 255, Fr.) G - 22 Caleb McConnell (6-6, 190, Fr.) G - 32 Peter Kiss (6-5, 200, Jr.) G/F - 35 Issa Thiam (6-10, 190, Jr.)

THREE THINGS PATIENCE REBOUNDING TURNOVERS Rutgers hasn't been great on defense, but its best hope remains tough, physical, halfcourt defense. When they're established, they're, well, tough and physical. When offenses get them off their spots, moving around, they can find advantages. Passing and decision-making come to the forefront. The Scarlet Knights aren't Michigan State, but they've got grown men in their frontcourt, and last season in Piscataway, Purdue struggled with their toughness and physical nature. Rutgers will occupy lots of space around the basket and not shy away from contact. Purdue's become a team for which ball security has become a strength, a preseason concern quelled to this point. With a team that struggles offensively like Rutgers might against the Boilermakers, you don't want to give them excess chances.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 78, RUTGERS 65