GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart: Offense
This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep depth chart for the offense as the team begins preparation for the 2020 season. The first padded practice is expected to be Sept. 30. The first game is Oct. 24 vs. Iowa.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news