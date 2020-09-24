GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: Rondale Moore's return to Purdue

GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: Rondale Moore's return to Purdue
Purdue got welcomed news Thursday afternoon, as All-American Rondale Moore announced he'd opt back in to the college football season and play for the Boilermakers again.
Our staff discusses the news here In this GoldandBlack.com Simulcast, brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel.
Listen to the podcast version here
