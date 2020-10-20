GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Acting Purdue coach Brian Brohm, players

Purdue will be guided by a different Brohm during Week 1 of the Big Ten season, as Brian Brohm steps In for his older brother, Jeff Brohm, lost this week due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Tuesday, Purdue's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator met with the media as the Boilermakers' acting head coach.

Players Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham and David Bell also spoke with the media.

