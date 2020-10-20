GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Acting Purdue coach Brian Brohm, players

GoldandBlack.com video: Acting Purdue coach Brian Brohm, players
Purdue will be guided by a different Brohm during Week 1 of the Big Ten season, as Brian Brohm steps In for his older brother, Jeff Brohm, lost this week due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Tuesday, Purdue's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator met with the media as the Boilermakers' acting head coach.
Players Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham and David Bell also spoke with the media.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.