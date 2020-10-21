 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue defensive players
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 18:46:01 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue defensive players

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Saturday, Purdue's new defense — under new coordinator Bob Diaco — debuts.

Tuesday, co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter and Purdue players George Karlaftis, Semisi Fakasiieiki and Derrick Barnes met with the media to discuss Iowa and more.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}