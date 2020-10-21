GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue defensive players

GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue defensive players
Saturday, Purdue's new defense — under new coordinator Bob Diaco — debuts.
Tuesday, co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter and Purdue players George Karlaftis, Semisi Fakasiieiki and Derrick Barnes met with the media to discuss Iowa and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
